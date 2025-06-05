Court round-up for Lancaster and Morecambe

The following people were dealt with by magistrates at Lancaster and Preston:

ADDINGTON INVESTMENTS LTD, Addington Road, Nether Kellet. Being the owner of land at Lower Addington Farm, was in breach of an enforcement notice issued by Lancaster City Council in that fail to comply with a planning enforcement notice. Fine £28,000, costs £9339.78.

CARTER, Koryi, 23, Siding Close, Lancaster. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.

HARLAND, Rachael Elizabeth, 51, Fell View, Caton, Lancaster. Speeding. Fine £100, costs £40. 3 penalty points on licence.

Lancaster Magistrates' Court.

HEWARD, Kayley, Greenset Close, Lancaster. Parent of a child who failed to attend regularly at school. Fine £660, costs £384.

KEEPAX, Aaron, Greenset Close, Lancaster. Parent of a child who failed to attend regularly at school. Fine £220, costs £208.

SINGLETON, James Daniel, 38, Norton Avenue, Heysham. Being the driver of a vehicle, caused it or a part of it to stop within the limits of a Pelican crossing on Heysham Road, Morecambe. Fine £146, costs £148. 3 penalty points on licence.

TIFT, Joshua, 30, Moorlands Grove, Heysham. Driving without due care and attention. Fine £120, costs £138. Disqualified from driving for 6 months.

TREMBLE, Margaret, Langdale Road, Morecambe. Parent of a child who failed to attend regularly at school x 2. Fine £440, costs £236.

TREMBLE, Scott, Langdale Road, Morecambe. Parent of a child who failed to attend regularly at school x 2. Fine £440, costs £236.