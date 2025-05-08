Court round-up for Lancaster and Morecambe
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
AINSWORTH, Danielle, 36, Francis Street, Marine Road West, Morecambe. Drunk and disorderly. Conditional discharge for 18 months.
BABIJ, Daniel, 37, Heysham Road, Morecambe. Speeding. Driving without due care and attention. Fine £481, costs £274. 9 penalty points on licence.
COPELAND, Steven, 31, Fife Street, Lancaster. Drink driving. Fine £438, costs £260. Disqualified from driving for 19 months.
GREAVES, William Arthur, 22, Brock Close, Lancaster. Driving whilst using a mobile telephone. Fine £169, costs £178. 6 penalty points on licence. Driving whilst not wearing a seatbelt. Fine £84, costs £144.
JOHNSON, David, 39, Westminster Road, Morecambe. Breached a domestic violence protection notice. Fine £50.
KELLY, Mark William, 22, Hadrian Road, Morecambe. Caused waste to be deposited from a motor vehicle without an environmental permit. Fine £160, costs £564.
METCALFE, Sam, 25, Gaskell Close, Silverdale, Carnforth. Harassment. Costs £239. 8 weeks prison suspended. Supervision for 18 months. 6 months drug rehabilitation requirement. Restraining order.
PHIMISTER, Andrew, 56, no fixed abode. Breached criminal behaviour order. 12 weeks prison suspended for 12 months. Contacted police twice without genuine or immediate need when prohibited from doing by a criminal behaviour order. 18 weeks prison.
SMITH, Christopher, 39, no fixed abode, Morecambe. Breached a community protection notice. Fine £40.
TOMLINSON, Reece, 25, Whinsfell View, Morecambe. Assault of an emergency worker. Possession of Class B drug. 12 month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work. Costs £85. Forfeiture and destruction of drug.
WEST, Aidan, 38, Moneyclose Grove, Heysham. Taking a vehicle without owners consent. Driving whilst disqualified. Fine £40, costs £199. Community order for 12 months. 6 months rehabilitation requirement. Disqualified from driving for 8 months.