Court round-up for Lancaster and Morecambe

The following people were dealt with by magistrates at Lancaster and Blackburn:

BELL, Daniel James, 29, Warren Grove, Heysham. Application to revoke a community order. Community order revoked. Resentenced for original offence of failing to provide a specimen of blood for analysis. Conditional discharge for 12 months.

BRASSINGTON, Leigh, 41, Euston Road, Morecambe. Shoplifting. Community order for 12 months. Alcohol rehabilitation treatment for 6 months. Compensation £4.50. Assault and fail to surrender to custody. Compensation £75. Community order for 12 months with rehabilitation requirement. Drunk and disorderly. No separate penalty.

CLIFTON, Keith, 47, Marine Road Central, Morecambe. Parent of child of compulsory school age who failed to attend school regularly. Conditional discharge for 12 months. Court costs £86.

Lancaster Magistrates' Court.

DAVIS, Michael John, 38, Pickthorn Close, Lancaster. Speeding. Fine £466, costs £276. 6 penalty points on licence.

FOX, James, 40, Green Street, Lancaster. Threatening behaviour. Fine £50, costs £114. Community order with supervision requirement. 6 months alcohol rehabilitation requirement.

FURGUSON, Anne-marie, 61, Castle View Caravan Park, Borwick Road, Capernwray. Drink driving. Court costs £196. Community order for 12 months. Electronic tag. Disqualified from driving for 28 months.

KEEPAX, Aaron Dean, 38, Greenset Close, Lancaster. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.

MCCRUM, Richard, 39, Arkholme Court, Westgate. Racially aggravated abuse and behaviour. 14 weeks prison suspended for 2 years. 9 months drug rehabilitation. Compensation £150. Assault by beating of emergency worker. 20 weeks prison suspended for 2 years. 9 months drug rehabilitation. Compensation £150. Failed to surrender to police custody. No separate penalty. Shoplifting. 1 week prison suspended for 2 years. A total of 35 weeks prison suspended for 2 years.

MOORE, Terri Louise, 32, Bowland Road, Heysham. Non-payment of fine. To be detained in courthouse until 10.30am or pay fine.

PHIMISTER, Andrew, 56, no fixed abode. Breached criminal behaviour order x 2. Court costs £154. 10 weeks prison.

WALKER, Gavin, 37, Elithorn Terrace, Quernmore Road, Lancaster. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.