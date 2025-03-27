Court round-up for Lancaster and Morecambe
ABABEI, Stefan Radu, 28, Mill Lane, Halton, Lancaster. Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Driving without insurance. Fine £300, costs £210. Disqualified from driving for 3 months.
BLACKER, John, 60, Heysham Road, Heysham. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay.
BOYD, Hannah, 34, Eastlands, Heysham. Speeding. Fine £300, costs £210. 3 penalty points on licence.
CHINTHA, Ruthvik, 23, Bombay Balti restaurant, China Street, Lancaster. Having failed to pay a railway fare, gave false name to a ticket inspector. Failed to hand over ticket for inspection. Fine £440, compensation £8.60, costs £325.
DEVANEY, Louise Armstrong, 41, Stewart Court, Lancaster. Drug driving. Community order for 12 months with rehabilitation requirement. Fine £100. Costs £199.
FRITH, John, 29, Langdale Road, Morecambe. Failed to identify the driver of a vehicle. Fine £660, costs £254. Disqualified from driving for 12 months.
HALL, Calum, 27, Alexandra Road, Lancaster. Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Driving without insurance. Fine £660, costs £254. Disqualified from driving for 6 months.
LEE, Jordan, 27, Corless Cottages, Dolphinholme, Lancaster. Driving without an MOT certificate. Driving without insurance. Fine £660, costs £354. Disqualified from driving for 6 months.
MALL, Shashi Kiran, 54, Church Park, Overton. Speeding. Fine £207, costs £172. 3 penalty points on licence.
MASON, James, 21, Heysham Road, Morecambe. Driving whilst using a mobile telephone. Fine £220, costs £178. 6 penalty points on licence.
NICHOLAS, Joshua, 28, Brindle Mews, Lancaster. Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Driving without insurance. Fine £660, costs £254. Disqualified from driving for 24 months.
PADDOCK, Anthony, 76, Cyprus Road, Heysham. Speeding. Fine £72, costs £118. 3 penalty points on licence.
PENNY, Michael John, 58, Ruskin Road, Lancaster. Drove a car with a tint over the number plate. Fine £100, costs £140.
PODMORE, Christopher Terrance Bernard, 37, Ashton Drive, Lancaster. Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Driving without insurance. Fine £150, costs £150. Disqualified from driving for 6 months.