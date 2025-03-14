Court round-up for Lancaster and Morecambe

The following people were dealt with by magistrates at Lancaster and Preston:

AHMEDOV, Mustafa Yuseinov, 34, Slaidburn Drive, Lancaster. Driving without insurance. Fine £660, costs £354. 6 penalty points on licence.

ANDERSON, Mary, 57, King Street, Morecambe. Speeding. Fine £293, costs £207. 4 penalty points on licence.

BARKER, Daniel, 29, Lancaster Road, Slyne. Speeding. Fine £220, costs £178. 3 penalty points on licence.

Lancaster Magistrates' Court.

BIDDLE, Dale, 29, Leyster Street, Morecambe. Driving without insurance. Fine £660, costs £354. 6 penalty points on licence.

BRENNAN, Samuel Mark, 19, Whitmoor Close, Morecambe. Speeding. Fine £100, costs £130. 3 penalty points.

CHALMERS, Richard James, 36, Thursgill Avenue, Morecambe. Driving without insurance. Fine £120, costs £138. 6 penalty points on licence.

CLEGG, John Philip, 44, Lincoln Road, Lancaster. Breached community requirement of suspended sentence order. Suspended sentence order varied. Tag and curfew for 10 weeks.

COLLINGWOOD, John William, 38, Norland Drive, Heysham. Speeding. Fine £167, costs £156. Disqualified from driving for 6 months.

DRIVER, Helen, 34, Kershaw Drive, Lancaster. Speeding. Fine £131, costs £142. 3 penalty points on licence.

GILYEAT, Jordan Luke, 28, James Street, Morecambe. Driving without insurance. Fine £180, costs £162. 6 penalty points on licence.

GRANT, Nathan Ewen, 20, Westgate, Morecambe. Speeding. Fine £40, costs £126. 3 penalty points on licence.

HAKIM, Khalil M, 62, Brock Street, Lancaster. Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Fine £220, costs £178. 3 penalty points on licence.

HARLAND, Rachael, 51, Dalton Road, Heysham. Failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle. Fine £660, costs £354. 6 penalty points.

HOWARD, Graham Stephen, 40, Globe Drive, Morecambe. Speeding. Fine £220, costs £178. 3 penalty points on licence.

HUDSON, Anthony Mark, 27, West End Road, Morecambe. Breached a community order. Order to continue. Fine £40.

KINRADE, Glenn, 43, Park Street, Morecambe. Speeding. Fine £220, costs £178. 3 penalty points.

KITCHING, Jack, 19, Barley Cop Lane, Lancaster. Application for a domestic violence protection order. Domestic violence protection order made for 28 days.

LATHAM, Ben Larry, 49, Quarry Mount Mews, Quarry Road, Lancaster. Failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle. Fine £660, costs £354. 6 penalty points on licence.

LYNCH, Kaisha, 31, Warren Grove, Heysham. Driving without insurance. Fine £660, costs £354. 6 penalty points.

MCDONOUGH Dean, 34, HMP Lancaster Farms, Lancaster. Speeding. Fine £293, costs £207. 4 penalty points on licence.

MCKAY, Stuart Ian, 51, Brentlea Crescent, Heysham. Speeding. Fine £171, costs £158. 3 penalty points.

MCKENNA, Mark Patrick, 56, The Hastings, Lancaster. Speeding. Fine £116, costs £136. 3 penalty points.

MERDZHANOV, Georgi, 35, Euston Road, Morecambe. Speeding. Fine £220, costs £178. 3 penalty points.

NORRIE, Georgie, 41, Thornton Crescent, Morecambe. Speeding. Fine £413, costs £255. 6 penalty points.

NUTTALL, Phillip, 49, Bateman Road, Morecambe. Driving without insurance. Fine £660, costs £354. 6 penalty points on licence.

PRICE, Crimea, 35, Winthorpe Avenue, Morecambe. Rode in the front seat of a car without an adult seatbelt. Fine £220, costs £178.

RAILTON, Benjamin Stuart, 35, Greenshank Close, Heysham. Drove a car whilst not wearing an adult seatbelt x 2. Fine £416, costs £256.

REYNOLDS, Conran Reece, 25, Westminster Road, Morecambe. Speeding. Fine £307, costs £212. 4 penalty points on licence.

WYZGOLIK, Piotr, 24, Osbourne Road, Morecambe. Breached a community order. Fine £76.