Court round-up for Lancaster and Morecambe

By Michelle Blade
Published 22nd Nov 2024, 09:00 GMT
The following people were dealt with by magistrates’ at Lancaster and Preston:

BRACKEN, Tyler, 28, Heysham Hall Grove, Morecambe. Failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver. Fine £660, costs £354. Six penalty points on licence.

CAMPBELL, Wayne, 50, Mallowdale Avenue, Heysham. Speeding. Fine £220, costs £178. Three penalty points on licence.

CROMBIE, Nikita Lauren, 33, West End Road, Morecambe. Speeding. Fine £440, costs £166. Four penalty points on licence.

Lancaster Magistrates Court.Lancaster Magistrates Court.
DOHERTY, Samuel James, 34, Willowfield Road, Heysham. Breached a community order. Order varied to include alcohol treatment.

HAYTON, Daniel, 22, Lincoln Road, Lancaster. Breached community requirement of suspended sentence order. Fine £40.

JAMES, Kent Dwayne, 42, Schola Green Lane, Morecambe. Speeding on 03/09/23. Fine £161, costs £174. Three penalty points on licence. Speeding 28/06/22. Fine £40, costs £119. Three points on licence.

MADDISON, Steven William, 38, Thirlmere Drive, Morecambe. Speeding. Fine £220, costs £178. Three penalty points on licence.

MASON, Deena, 25, Green Lane, Lancaster. Speeding. Fine £220, costs £178. Three penalty points on licence.

NESBITT, Martin, 52, Newton Terrace, Lancaster. Speeding. Fine £646, costs £348. Six penalty points on licence.

REGAN, Tori Adrienne, 24, Tan Hill Drive, Lancaster. Speeding. Fine £150, costs £140. Three penalty points on licence.

SMITH, Warner George, 27, Osborne Road, Heysham. Speeding. Fine £220, costs £178. Three penalty points on licence.

TAYLOR, Andrew John, 66, Strickland Drive, Morecambe. Fine £276, costs £200. Three penalty points on licence.

WADE, Shaun Alan, Balmoral Road, Morecambe. Fine £220, costs £178. Three penalty points on licence.

WATERHOUSE, Anthony, 62, Granville Road, Lancaster. Speeding. Fine £40, costs £106. Three penalty points on licence.

WHITTAKER, Andrew John, 59, Church Brow, Bolton-le-Sands. Speeding. Fine £170, costs £158. Three penalty points on licence.

WILLIAMS, Robert, 36, Hunter Street, Carnforth. Failed to comply with a red light traffic signal. Fine £220, costs £178. Three penalty points on licence.

