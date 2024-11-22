Court round-up for Lancaster and Morecambe
BRACKEN, Tyler, 28, Heysham Hall Grove, Morecambe. Failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver. Fine £660, costs £354. Six penalty points on licence.
CAMPBELL, Wayne, 50, Mallowdale Avenue, Heysham. Speeding. Fine £220, costs £178. Three penalty points on licence.
CROMBIE, Nikita Lauren, 33, West End Road, Morecambe. Speeding. Fine £440, costs £166. Four penalty points on licence.
DOHERTY, Samuel James, 34, Willowfield Road, Heysham. Breached a community order. Order varied to include alcohol treatment.
HAYTON, Daniel, 22, Lincoln Road, Lancaster. Breached community requirement of suspended sentence order. Fine £40.
JAMES, Kent Dwayne, 42, Schola Green Lane, Morecambe. Speeding on 03/09/23. Fine £161, costs £174. Three penalty points on licence. Speeding 28/06/22. Fine £40, costs £119. Three points on licence.
MADDISON, Steven William, 38, Thirlmere Drive, Morecambe. Speeding. Fine £220, costs £178. Three penalty points on licence.
MASON, Deena, 25, Green Lane, Lancaster. Speeding. Fine £220, costs £178. Three penalty points on licence.
NESBITT, Martin, 52, Newton Terrace, Lancaster. Speeding. Fine £646, costs £348. Six penalty points on licence.
REGAN, Tori Adrienne, 24, Tan Hill Drive, Lancaster. Speeding. Fine £150, costs £140. Three penalty points on licence.
SMITH, Warner George, 27, Osborne Road, Heysham. Speeding. Fine £220, costs £178. Three penalty points on licence.
TAYLOR, Andrew John, 66, Strickland Drive, Morecambe. Fine £276, costs £200. Three penalty points on licence.
WADE, Shaun Alan, Balmoral Road, Morecambe. Fine £220, costs £178. Three penalty points on licence.
WATERHOUSE, Anthony, 62, Granville Road, Lancaster. Speeding. Fine £40, costs £106. Three penalty points on licence.
WHITTAKER, Andrew John, 59, Church Brow, Bolton-le-Sands. Speeding. Fine £170, costs £158. Three penalty points on licence.
WILLIAMS, Robert, 36, Hunter Street, Carnforth. Failed to comply with a red light traffic signal. Fine £220, costs £178. Three penalty points on licence.