The following people were dealt with by magistrates’ at Lancaster, Burnley, and Preston:

BAIR, Stewart, 44, Westbourne Road, Lancaster. Non-payment of fine. Committed to prison for four days in default of payment.

CASSON, Cameron Robert James, 22, Ashbourne Close, Lancaster. Non-payment of fine. Committed to prison for five days in default of payment.

FOWLER, Andrew Gregory, 57, Christie Avenue, Morecambe. Threatening behaviour. 12 month conditional discharge. Costs £176.

Lancaster Magistrates' Court.

GREENWOOD, Darren Thomas, 29, Owen Road, Lancaster. Non-payment of fine. Committed to prison for nine days in default of payment.

O HAGAN, Liam Denis, 20, Kirkby Lonsdale Road, Arkholme. Non-payment of fine. Committed to prison for 10 days in default of payment.

POGORZELSKI, Grzegorz Marcin, 47, Westminster Road, Morecambe. Breached a suspended sentence order. Fine £60.

TURNER, Adrian Lee, 34, Willowfield Road, Heysham. Failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle. Fine £923, costs £436. Six penalty points on licence.

WAINE, Markus Johannes, 46, Middleton Road, Middleton. Failed to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle. Fine £440. court costs £261. Six penalty points on licence.