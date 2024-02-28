Court orders reinstatement of 28 sash windows at derelict landmark Lancaster building

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In October 2022 Lancaster Civic Vision (LCV) highlighted the fact that a significant number of prominent listed buildings in the city were in a state of disrepair and abandonment, with the potential to be lost forever, and without realistic proposals for their future use being put to the city council.

One of the most visible to everyone entering Lancaster from the South – both residents and visitors to the area – is the Alexandra Hotel which has been a major landmark since it was built in 1902.

In October 2022 LCV became concerned that the upper floor windows of the Alexandra Hotel had been removed, that the building was now at the mercy of the forthcoming winter elements, and that action needed to be urgently taken if the building was not to become unstable and dangerous.

The Alex on Penny Street in Lancaster. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The owner of the building stated in response to the City that the windows had been removed in order that new ones might be made, and that they would be replaced as soon as they were available.

Lancaster City Council have since that time undertaken various legal actions in an attempt to persuade the owners to comply with legislation currently in place regarding a Grade 2 listed building, which the owners have challenged, but a recent ruling by the court has found in the City’s favour, and has directed that the owners must now:

*Reinstate the eight original timber single-glazed sliding sash windows which have been removed from the first floor. Any damage which has been through/since their removal should be repaired prior to reinstatement.

*Reinstate the 19 original timber single-glazed sliding sash windows which have been removed from the second floor. Any damage which has been caused through/since their removal should be repaired prior to reinstatement.

*Reinstate the fixed timber framed single-glazed window located on the second floor, north elevation. Any damage which has been caused through/since the removal should be repaired prior to reinstatement.

A LCV spokesperson said: “Clearly as it stands the building is in a dangerous state and has been causing concerns to residents during the winter’s high winds and heavy rains and Lancaster Civic Vision welcomes this ruling and opportunity to safeguard this historic building.

“This area is looking forward to Eden Project Morecambe opening in the near future at which time the Lancaster and Morecambe district will be welcoming an estimated one million visitors per year, all of whom we hope will be impressed enough with our area to stay beyond their Eden visit and perhaps wish to return again.

“It is therefore vital that the entrances and road approaches, as well as parking and rail facilities, are brought to the highest order possible to give a good impression and welcoming feel to these new visitors.”

Planning permission to convert the property into an apart-hotel was refused by the city council in 2021, and no work has taken place on site since.