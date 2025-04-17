Court news for Lancaster and Morecambe

The following people were dealt with by magistrates at Lancaster, Preston and Burnley:

BRINDLE, Stacey, 37, Brennand Close, Lancaster. Breached a community order. Fine £80.

DEMCZUK, Damian Artur, 41, Fieldfare Close, Heysham. Driving without due care and attention. Fine £327, costs £274. Disqualified from driving for 9 months.

GODDARD, Rebecca Louise, 54, Church Brow, Bolton-le-Sands. Non-payment of fine x 2. Further time to pay.

Lancaster Magistrates' Court.Lancaster Magistrates' Court.
LONGWORTH, Elizabeth, 64, Westmoor Grove, Heysham. Failed to identify the driver of a vehicle. Fine £660, costs £354. Disqualified from driving for 6 months.

NEAVE, Billy, 31, Euston Road, Morecambe. Breached community order. Community order revoked. Resentenced for original offence of threatening behaviour. Community order with drug rehabilitation requirement for 6 months.

OLUBURI, Solomon Mobolaji, 21, Damside Street, Lancaster. Driving as vehicle without insurance. Fine £440, costs £261. 6 penalty points on licence.

PHIMISTER, Andrew, 65, no fixed abode. Breached criminal behaviour order by commission of further offence during suspended sentence order. 10 weeks prison.

STEWART, Nathan, 24, Windermere Road, Carnforth. Driving a vehicle without insurance. Fine £438, costs £285. 6 penalty points on licence.

