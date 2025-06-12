Court lists for Morecambe and Lancaster
BAMBER, Benjamin, 32, Manor Road, Slyne-with-Hest, Lancaster. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.
BURNS, Scott, 23, Bowland Road, Morecambe. Breached a community order. Fine £80.
CHAPMAN, Kaylee Lorraine, 39, Sunderland Drive, Morecambe. Breached community order. Community order revoked. Resentenced for original offences of intentionally exposing genitals, drunk and disorderly threatening behaviour. Community order for 6 months with rehabilitation requirement.
DENNISON, Cherie, Delamere Avenue, Heysham. Parent of a child who failed to attend regularly at school. Fine £220, costs £208.
DONAGHEY, Antony, 57, Grange View, Bolton-le-Sands. Speeding. Fine £350, costs £250.
FANGTING, Deng, 19, c/o Lonsdale College, Lancaster University. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.
HAWKINS, Chelsea, 34, Whinsfell View, Morecambe. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.
HAWKINS, Hannah Jessica, 32, Schola Green Lane, Morecambe. Speeding. Fine £276, costs £220. 4 penalty points on driving licence.
HEBBLETHWAITE, Oliver, 18, Ennerdale Close, Lancaster. Breached community order. Order varied to include 155 hours unpaid work over next twelve months.
LONGTON, Keith James, 52, Combermere Road, Heysham. Speeding. Fine £230, costs £202. 6 penalty points on driving licence.
LYNCH, Kaisha, 32, Warren Grove, Heysham. Non-payment of fine. Further time to pay ordered.
MADDOCKS, Katie Jane, 34, Bowland Rise, Dolphinholme. Speeding. Fine £100, costs £40. 3 penalty points on licence.
MAPIYE, Terence, 46, Clarendon Road, Morecambe. Non-payment of fine. Sum to be remitted.
MOSS, Jack, 53, Gringley Road, Morecambe. Speeding. Fine £230, costs £202. 6 penalty points on licence.
PEDLEY, Luke Arthur, 44, South Grove, Morecambe. Breached community requirement of suspended sentence order. Fine £80.
PUGHSLEY, Simon, Peel Avenue, Heysham. Parent of a child who failed to attend regularly at school. Fine £220, costs £208.
SHENTON, Gary, 35, Ashbourne Drive, Lancaster. Breached community requirement of suspended sentence order. Suspended sentence imposed for original offences of assault, intentional strangulation and ABH varied. 16 months jail suspended for 18 months. Community order for 18 months with 120 hours of unpaid work.
THOMPSON, Michael, 38, Westminster Road, Morecambe. Parent of a child who failed to attend regularly at school x 2. Fine £1094, costs £557.
THOMPSON, Sarah Louise, 37, Westminster Road, Morecambe. Parent of a child who failed to attend regularly at school x 2. Fine £160, costs £174.