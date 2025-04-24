Court lists for Morecambe and Lancaster

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The following people were dealt with by magistrates at Lancaster and Blackburn:

DAVIES, Zoe, 59, Bridge Road, Lancaster. Application to vary an account freezing order. Granted. Cash held within a bank account be frozen for 3 months.

GUEST, Dean, 37, Rigg House, Mainway, Lancaster. Theft from a shop x 2. Possession of Class B drug. Theft of pedal cycle. 18 weeks prison. Forfeiture and destruction of drug.

KANE, Gary, 43, Townley Street, Morecambe. Breached a supervision order following a period of imprisonment. Fine £80.

NICHOLSON, Kevina, 42, no fixed abode, Morecambe. Theft from a shop. Conditional discharge for 12 months. Compensation £45.

PARKINSON, Catherine, 69, Priorsgate, Heaton with Oxcliffe, Morecambe. Speeding. Fine £266, costs £196. Disqualified from driving for 6 months.

PRESCOTT, Tina, 52, Gressingham Drive, Lancaster. Application to vary an account freezing order. Granted. Cash held within a bank account to be frozen for 3 months. Application for the continued detention of seized cash. Cash seized at Lancaster police station to be further detained for 3 months.

SALMON, Darryl William, 27, Highfield Road, Carnforth. Breached a community order. Fine £80.

SYMONS, Lewis, 25, Norton Road, Heysham. Theft from a shop x 5. Fraud by false representation. Theft by finding. 16 weeks prison suspended for 12 months. Drug rehabilitation order for 6 months. Compensation £479.48.

WILLETTS, Matthew, 42, Jubilee Court, Lancaster. Theft from a shop. Failed to surrender to police. 12 month community order with drug rehabilitation requirement for 6 months. Compensation £248.