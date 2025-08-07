Court lists for Lancaster and Morecambe

The following people were dealt with by magistrates at Lancaster and Preston:

BANNISTER, Lyon Alex, 19, Hoeys Caravan Park, Oxcliffe Road, Morecambe. Application to amend the requirements of a community order. Application refused.

BURNS, Scott, 23, Bowland Road, Morecambe. Breached a community order. Resentenced for original offences of trespass, criminal damage and assault. 28 weeks prison.

HUNTER, David, 54, Sunnybank Road, Bolton-le-Sands. Speeding. Fine £268, costs £217. 3 penalty points on licence.

Lancaster Magistrates' Court.

ROSE, Caroline, 44, Slyne Road, Lancaster. Breached a community order. Order varied to be under curfew for 90 days with electronic tag.

TALBOT, Stuart James, 49, Manor Road, Slyne. Drove a vehicle on the hard shoulder or emergency refuge area of the M55 Eastbound. Fine £492, costs £307. 3 penalty points on licence.

WESTWORTH, James, 38, Mainway, Lancaster. Application to reopen a case following conviction on 15/10/2023. Case reopened. Sentence imposed on 18/01/2024 set aside.

Criminal damage. Restraining Order imposed on 18.01.2024 is to remain unaltered. Suspended Sentence Order imposed on 18.01.2024 is to remain unaltered.

4 weeks prison concurrent suspended for 18 months. 6 weeks curfew with electronic tag. Compensation £300. Threatening behaviour. Suspended Sentence Order imposed on 18.01.2024 is to remain unaltered. 22 weeks prison suspended for 18 months. 6 weeks curfew with electronic tag.

WILLIAMSON, Mathew Edward, 41, Greenset Close, Lancaster. Failed to give information relating to the identification of a driver of a vehicle. Fine £660, costs £564. 6 penalty points on licence.