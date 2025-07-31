Court lists for Lancaster and Morecambe
MELLISH, Jason, 33, Lordsome Road, Heysham. Breached community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Suspended sentence for ABH varied. 24 weeks prison suspended for 18 months. Supervision order for 18 months with alcohol abstinence requirement.
PATEL, Fuizail Mohammed, 32, Dallas Road, Lancaster. Driving whilst using a mobile telephone. Fine £440, costs £286. Disqualified from driving for 6 months.
PRITCHARD, Christopher, 64, West End Road, Morecambe. Fraud by false representation, reported a Land Rover stolen to an insurance company. 24 weeks prison suspended for 2 years. Compensation £9090.87, costs £100.
REID, John, 35, Bartholomew Road, Morecambe. Application to revoke a community order. Community order revoked without resentencing – defendant is unable to comply because he is serving a custodial sentence.
RICHARDS, Lee Konner, 27, Wiseman Close, Morecambe. Driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence authorising to drive a motor vehicle of that class. Fine £115, costs £156. 3 penalty points on licence.