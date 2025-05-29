Court lists for Lancaster and Morecambe

The following people were dealt with by magistrates at Lancaster and Preston:

CLEGG, John, 45, Lincoln Road, Lancaster. Breached community requirement of suspended sentence order. Suspended sentence order now committed to prison for a term of 6 months suspended for 18 months.

JOHNSON, Caleb Alexander, 25, Rosebery Avenue, Morecambe. Breached a community order. Resentenced for original offence of driving whilst disqualified. Suspended sentence of 8 weeks in prison implemented.

LAYTHAM, Terence Peter, 43, Whalley Road, Lancaster. Complaint for committal to prison or for an order for disqualification from holding or obtaining a driving licence for non-payment of child support and costs of £3225.54. To pay £3225.54 or in default to serve 33 days further suspended.

Lancaster Magistrates' Court.

SLEVIN, Kelly Margaret, 46, Lines Street, Morecambe. Failed to notify Department for Work and Pensions of a change of circumstances which would affect entitlement to Carers Allowance x 2. Community order for 12 months with alcohol treatment requirement. Fine £80, costs £199.

