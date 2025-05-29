Court lists for Lancaster and Morecambe

The following people were dealt with by magistrates at Lancaster and Preston:

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CLEGG, John, 45, Lincoln Road, Lancaster. Breached community requirement of suspended sentence order. Suspended sentence order now committed to prison for a term of 6 months suspended for 18 months.

JOHNSON, Caleb Alexander, 25, Rosebery Avenue, Morecambe. Breached a community order. Resentenced for original offence of driving whilst disqualified. Suspended sentence of 8 weeks in prison implemented.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LAYTHAM, Terence Peter, 43, Whalley Road, Lancaster. Complaint for committal to prison or for an order for disqualification from holding or obtaining a driving licence for non-payment of child support and costs of £3225.54. To pay £3225.54 or in default to serve 33 days further suspended.

Lancaster Magistrates' Court.

SLEVIN, Kelly Margaret, 46, Lines Street, Morecambe. Failed to notify Department for Work and Pensions of a change of circumstances which would affect entitlement to Carers Allowance x 2. Community order for 12 months with alcohol treatment requirement. Fine £80, costs £199.