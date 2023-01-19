GEANTA, Sorina, (19), Stonewell, Lancaster. Travelled on a railway without having previously paid the fare. Fine £220, compensation £13.70, costs £238.

HOWSON, Jack, (18), Lakeber Avenue, Bentham. Travelled on a railway without having previously paid the fare. Fine £220, compensation £7.10, costs £238.

Advertisement Hide Ad

JONES, Emma, (19), Queen Street Bungalows, Lancaster. Travelled on a railway without having previously paid the fare. Fine £220, compensation £7.80, costs £238.

Lancaster Magistrates Court.

PERKIN, James, (33), Clarendon Road, Morecambe. Travelled on a railway without having previously paid the fare. Fine £220, compensation £3.90, costs £238.

SHAH, Janvi, (22), St Leonards Gate, Lancaster. Travelled on a railway without having previously paid the fare. Fine £220, compensation £22.90, costs £184.

Advertisement Hide Ad

SMITH, Emma, (320, Orchard Road, Carnforth. Travelled on a railway without having previously paid the fare. Fine £220, compensation £4.30, costs £326. Travelled on a railway without having previously paid the fare. Fine £220, compensation £7.50, costs £150.

WOODBURN, Wayne Anthony, (51), Orchard Road, Arnside. Travelled on a railway without having previously paid the fare. Fine £220, compensation £7.50, costs £326. Travelled on a railway without having previously paid the fare. Fine £220, compensation £4.30, costs £150.

Advertisement Hide Ad

ZHANG, Zihan, (23), Grizedale College, Lancaster. Travelled on a railway without having previously paid the fare. Fine £220, compensation £13.70, costs £238.