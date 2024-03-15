Court issues criminal behaviour order against Lancaster city centre persistent offender

A man has been issued with a criminal behaviour order with a number of conditions including not to enter Sainsbury’s on Cable Street in Lancaster.
By Michelle Blade
Published 15th Mar 2024, 09:56 GMT
Sam Cooper (pictured) was issued with a Criminal Behaviour Order at court yesterday, (Thursday).

A police spokesman said: “It’s a criminal offence to breach this order.

"This sends a clear message that we will not tolerate reports of anti social behaviour and shoplifting within the city.”

Criminal Behaviour Orders can provide long term relief for communities from the debilitating impact of anti-social behaviour.