Couples asked to share photos of their happy day to mark 35 years of weddings at historic hall near Carnforth

Celebrating 35 years consistently at the forefront of changing nuptial themes and trends, Leighton Hall is asking their wedding couples and guests to share five decades’ of pictures and stories, creating a commemorative timeline from the New Romantic 1980s to the inclusive 2020s and beyond.

Nestled in rolling North Lancashire countryside near Carnforth, against the dramatic backdrop of the Lakeland fells, Leighton’s gothic façade and 800 years of history are guaranteed to get the most hardened heart fluttering.

“My mother, Suzie Reynolds, recognized Leighton could provide somewhere really special for couples, leading to our first wedding on August 8 1988,” recalls Lucy Arthurs, estate manager and descendant of Leighton’s famous Gillow furniture-making dynasty.

Mr and Mrs Kelvin and Pilar Seddon were the first couple to actually have their ceremony at Leighton Hall on August 10 2002.

“We’re hoping to track down couples from those early, simple receptions, held after a church service, right through to present day to see how much things have really changed through the decades!”

In the beginning the 1980s weddings were small and took place in the hall.

The 1990s saw big marquees being attached to the house.

The 2000s brought ground-breaking legislation of same sex partnerships.

Lee and Pip got married at Leighton Hall near Carnforth. Picture by Nick English Photography.

The 2010s saw same sex marriages for the first time and in the 2020s licenses were granted for civil ceremonies and outdoor weddings and the hard working team at Leighton have supported couples through it all!

Now headed by dedicated coordinator Nina, Leighton has six ceremony locations to choose from, from intimacy in the Music Room and Hall, to outdoors on the lawn, in the herb garden, in a marquee attached to the hall or in their newest addition, the beautifully-restored Victorian conservatory.

“We’ve had sleeping grooms, a nervous best man fleeing the reception, and reunited Grandpa with his lost dentures!” recalls Lucy.

“It’s the individual moments that make memories, which is why we’re putting the call out for couples and guests to get in contact to share their pictures and stories from across our first 35 years of weddings. How lovely if we ended up reconnecting people after many years- ‘Wedding Party Reunited!’”

