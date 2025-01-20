County council warn of road closure in Morecambe

By Michelle Blade
Published 20th Jan 2025, 11:15 BST
A major street in Morecambe will be closed for roadworks.

Westminster Road in Morecambe will be closed from Friday, January 31 to February 6 daily between 8am and 4pm.

Lancashire County Council said in their roadworks bulletin that the road would be closed for resurfacing and patching works.

Due to the roadworks, buses will be unable to serve the usual stops between Woodhill Lane and the Battery.

Westminster Road in Morecambe will be closed for roadworks from January 31 to February 6.

The affected services will divert via Balmoral Road, Regent Road and Marine Road West, in both directions, serving all stops along the diversion.

For further information please visit https://www.stagecoachbus.com/service-updates or call 0345 241 8000.

