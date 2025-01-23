County council highways teams on hand to deal with possible fallen trees and damage to buildings caused by Storm Éowyn in Lancashire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lancashire County Council highways teams are ready to deal with the impact of Storm Éowyn which is predicted to bring strong winds on Friday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind from midnight until 11.59pm on Friday, and an amber one from 6am until 9pm.

In Lancashire, winds are predicted to reach 50-60 mph inland and potentially up to 60-70mph in north west Lancashire, and 60-70mph in coastal areas and on higher ground, with potentially a few gusts at 70-80mph.

The main period of concern is from 7am to 4pm on Friday.

Arborists in LCC's highways team prepare for the storm by putting signs in a van.

The Met Office has highlighted concerns over:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

*Human safety, including falling trees, airborne debris, loose structures and large waves/spray along the coast/promenades

*Disruption to transport, including road, rail, air and sea transport from storm detritus such as falling trees and debris, and damaged overhead wires

*Possible power cuts due to damage to cables and poles

Arborists in LCC's highways team prepare for the storm by sharpening a chainsaw.

*Damage to buildings or other structures due to unsecured loose structures

Lancashire County Council's highways teams have increased their resource levels and will be on standby to deal with any concerns related to the storm and are urging people to work from home or avoid travelling where possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

People can raise concerns related to the storm, on 0300 123 6780 in hours, and with police on 101 out of hours.

They do anticipate a high volume of calls to the highways contact centre and urge members of the public to bear with them while teams deal with incidents.

Although the current weather forecast is for high winds with no current concern for flooding risk, there will be continued revision of the forecasts overnight.

County Councillor Rupert Swarbrick, cabinet member for highways and transport, said: “Our highways teams are well prepared and they're standing by to keep our roads moving in case they need to deal with fallen trees, or close roads in case damaged structures pose a risk to road users.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'd ask everyone to keep in touch with the latest advice from the Met Office, and particularly note the potential for dangers that strong winds are expected to bring as Storm Éowyn gets underway.

“As ever our highways teams will be on alert and ready to deal with any incidents that members of the public report to us. However, I'd ask people to be prepared and consider their travel plans on Friday morning."

For the latest weather information, visit https://weather.metoffice.gov.uk/warnings-and-advice/uk-warnings#?date=2025-01-23

Find more information and advice, visit https://www.lancashire.gov.uk/winter/winter-travel/