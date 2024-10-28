County Council: Footpath and stairway over Lancaster bridge closed

By Michelle Blade
Published 28th Oct 2024, 15:37 BST
The footpath over Carlisle Bridge in Lancaster is closed for repair works.

On Facebook someone posted a picture of a sign put up at the base of Carlisle Bridge which said: “Advance warning public footpath closed here 21/10/24 – 20/12/24 8am – 6pm. Contact number 0330 1 22 55 22.”

Lancashire County Council have now stated the reason for the closure of the footpath.

A Lancashire County Council spokesman said: "The pedestrian footpath over Carlisle Bridge in Lancaster as well as the stairway leading up to them is currently closed. This is to allow Cadent Gas to carry out repair works to gas pipes at the location. The footpath under the bridge is unaffected.”

