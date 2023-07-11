The show is unique and tells a diverse story of Country Music.

Hosted by Sarah Jayne who has been performing as Dolly Parton, the Queen of Country for more than two decades, Sarah Jayne and award-winning vocal impersonator Andy Crust will give audiences the chance to go on a journey back through time to meet some of the most influential icons that shaped Country Music history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show features music by Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash, Billie Jo Spears, Kenny Rogers, Willie Nelson, Tammy Wynette, Garth Brooks, John Denver and Glen Campbell.

Sarah Jayne as Dolly Parton. Picture by Dave Overton.

This show proudly presents The Tennessee Allstar Band.

A must see for fans who want to celebrate Country Music.

Country Superstars will be at The Platform in Morecambe for one night only on July 21.

Tickets are available to purchase from https://uk.patronbase.com/_ThePlatform/Productions or when calling the box office on 01524 582803.

Country Superstars play Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers.

Andy Crust plays Johnny Cash in Country Superstars.