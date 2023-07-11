News you can trust since 1837
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

Country Superstars head to Morecambe for their country music show

Country Superstars come to dazzle the crowds at The Platform in Morecambe on July 21.
By Michelle Blade
Published 11th Jul 2023, 12:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 12:12 BST

The show is unique and tells a diverse story of Country Music.

Hosted by Sarah Jayne who has been performing as Dolly Parton, the Queen of Country for more than two decades, Sarah Jayne and award-winning vocal impersonator Andy Crust will give audiences the chance to go on a journey back through time to meet some of the most influential icons that shaped Country Music history.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The show features music by Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash, Billie Jo Spears, Kenny Rogers, Willie Nelson, Tammy Wynette, Garth Brooks, John Denver and Glen Campbell.

Sarah Jayne as Dolly Parton. Picture by Dave Overton.Sarah Jayne as Dolly Parton. Picture by Dave Overton.
Sarah Jayne as Dolly Parton. Picture by Dave Overton.
Most Popular

This show proudly presents The Tennessee Allstar Band.

A must see for fans who want to celebrate Country Music.

Country Superstars will be at The Platform in Morecambe for one night only on July 21.

Tickets are available to purchase from https://uk.patronbase.com/_ThePlatform/Productions or when calling the box office on 01524 582803.

Country Superstars play Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers.Country Superstars play Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers.
Country Superstars play Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers.
Andy Crust plays Johnny Cash in Country Superstars.Andy Crust plays Johnny Cash in Country Superstars.
Andy Crust plays Johnny Cash in Country Superstars.
Sarah Jayne as Shania Twain. Picture by Dave Overton.Sarah Jayne as Shania Twain. Picture by Dave Overton.
Sarah Jayne as Shania Twain. Picture by Dave Overton.
Related topics:Morecambe