Kanteena in Lancaster are hosting a country music night with dress up encouraged.

After several sold out nights throughout the UK, Kickin’ It Country-Lancaster launch party is at Kanteena on Saturday, February 3 from 8pm to 1am.

Expect to hear talented DJ's dropping all your favourite country anthems from artists such as Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton, Cole Swindell, Lady A, Florida Georgia Line, Luke Bryan, Jon Pardi, Gretchen Wilson, Eric Church, Johnny Cash, Kelsea Ballerini, Leanne Rhymes, Billy Ray Cyrus, Taylor Swift, Old Dominion, Thomas Rhett, Rednex, Rascal Flatts and many more....

As well as the best country anthems there is also a massive cowboy hat giveaway, you can play Cornhole (as seen on TikTok), country decor and dressing up in country gear.

Kickin' It Country Lancaster comes to Kanteena.

Doors open 8pm and tickets are £8 early bird, £10 general admission.

Over 18's only.

Tickets are on sale now from https://fixr.co/event/kickin-it-country-lancaster-tickets-934843191