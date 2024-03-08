Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The festival is from March 15-26, covering fiction, poetry, nature, the environment, history, and plenty of discussion on topical events.

This year’s theme of Connected Histories explores the ways in which lives, countries and industries are shaped by the conflicts and innovations of the past.

One of the highlights of the festival will be the inaugural Lancaster History Lecture on March 20.

Join a ‘Connected Histories’ Trail Walk to explore Lancaster’s dark history as part of the Atlantic Slave Trade and how the town’s prosperity was built on the mahogany, coffee, sugar and cotton that it traded.

Or come and discover the city’s mythical and magical side on a Story Hunt with Lancaster Lore – who knows if boggarts, beasts or trolls will be found?

The Children’s Festival is back with stories, songs and poems to delight little ones, and all are welcome, young and not-so-young, to take part in our Big Read Challenge – a tale of two

children on a quest to save the mythical tyger and save their world from destruction!

Poetry events; fiction and storytelling; discussions, exhibitions and activities make up the treats in store this year – and what’s more, every event is FREE or Pay What You Can! (with a

recommended price of £5)