Countdown is on until Morecambe’s newest live music festival takes over town

There are only five weeks to go until Morecambe's newest live music festival will take over the town.

Prom Fest Morecambe will have live music across Morecambe’s local venues on April 4, 5 and 6.

Expect live bands, DJs, solo artists, and musicians, all bringing their best to Morecambe’s bars and venues.

No tickets, just great music, great venues, and a community-powered festival.

The first wave of Prom Fest lineups has landed, with three nights of fantastic live music across some of your favourite venues on April 4, 5 and 6.

Here’s where the action starts:

The Royal Bar & Shaker – From Zoe Unsworth’s soulful vocals to the high-energy 24/7 Band, plus DJ Summer J taking the party into the night.

Shore Thing – A weekend of top-tier live music, featuring Mattie Gough, Ryan Wallace, and a vinyl DJ set from Sie Norfolk spinning the best of 60s Mod, Ska, and Reggae.

The Kings Arms in Morecambe is just one of the venues hosting Prom Fest Morecambe.

The Kings Arms – Gabriella & Jasmine take the stage on Friday, followed by Jefferson Moore on Saturday for a powerhouse weekend of live music.

The Old Bank – Lux, Fuse, The North West Singer, and The Howling Clowns – expect big sounds, big energy, and a packed-out venue.

The Pier – Live performances all weekend, featuring Lewis Clayton, Dean Andrews, Diverted Traffic, and Off the Rails.

Brittlestar Wine Bar & Coffee House – Bringing an incredible mix of talent, including Molly Warburton on Friday, Elena Reeve and Aiden Grimshaw on Saturday, plus Joel Infield and Mattie Gough on Sunday.

What is Prom Fest?

Prom Fest is Morecambe’s newest self-funded live music festival, organised by local venues, for the local community.

It’s a full weekend of free live music across multiple bars and venues, designed to celebrate and support the town’s nightlife and independent businesses.

When and where is it happening?

Prom Fest runs from Friday, April 4 to Sunday, April 6.

Live music will take place across some of Morecambe’s best bars and venues including: The Royal Bar and Shaker, Shore Thing, The Old Bank, The Kings Arms, The Pier Hotel, Brittlestar Wine Bar, The Bath, Soul Bowl, Johnny’s Warehouse Bar and Events, Palatine Cask Ale Bar, The Boardwalk, Coffeys, The Lord Nelson, Joiners Arms and The Bull.

Do I need a ticket?

No! Prom Fest is completely free to attend. Each venue will be hosting their own live music acts, so you can move between venues and enjoy performances at no cost.

What kind of music can I expect?

A mix of live bands, DJs, acoustic sets, and solo artists covering a wide range of genres.

Whether you love rock, indie, soul, pop, or something a little different, there will be something for everyone.

Can I bring my children?

As the festival takes place in bars and licensed venues, some venues may have age restrictions.

We recommend checking with individual venues in advance if you’re planning to bring younger attendees.

How can I support Prom Fest?

The best way to support Prom Fest is to turn up, enjoy the music, and support the venues by buying drinks, sharing the event with your friends, and tagging us on social media.

Can my business still get involved as a sponsor?

Yes! If you’d like to sponsor Prom Fest and support live music in Morecambe, we’d love to hear from you.

Email [email protected] to find out how your business can be part of the festival.

Keep an eye on the Prom Fest Facebook page for updates.