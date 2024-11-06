Councillors to vote on overnight parking ban for campervans on Morecambe promenade

Campervans and motorhomes could be banned from parking on Morecambe promenade overnight.

They could also be banned from parking overnight in Lancaster City Council car parks.

Councillors will be asked to vote in favour of the ban at a meeting of full council at Morecambe Town Hall on Wednesday November 13.

Residents have complained for years about campervans and motorhomes parking on Morecambe promenade overnight, and worries have been raised about public health issues with reports of

camper van toilet waste being emptied down street drains.

A motion will be put before the full council, proposed by Morecambe Labour councillors Margaret Pattison and David Whitaker.

It says: "This motion is not to stop campervans and statics visiting Morecambe, it is to stop overnight parking on our highways and council car parks for environmental and health and safety reasons.

"Highways are for temporary use to move on, as well as car parks.

"Lancaster City Council notes the concerns raised by residents with regards to the increased volume of campervans and motorhomes parking overnight on Morecambe Promenade, the impact upon

the accessibility of Morecambe Promenade, the visual and environmental, health and safety impact upon a prominent part of the district which may affect tourism and the local economy, (and) the

potential for reputational damage to Lancaster City Council for perceived inaction, despite the issue falling under the authority of Lancashire County Council.

"This council therefore resolves: To engage with partner organisations, including Lancashire County Council and Lancashire Constabulary, to seek authority to enact a ban on overnight parking on Morecambe Promenade for camper vans and motorhomes.

"To initiate a ban for overnight parking across all Lancaster City Council car parks for camper vans and motorhomes.

"To establish a working group with partner organisations, to explore alternative locations which can be used by camper van and motorhome users within the district."

The motion will be heard at the meeting, which starts at 6pm and is open to the public.

Reports of overnight stays were raised when car parking for Morecambe and Lancaster were discussed at a full city council meeting earlier this year.

Regarding overnight stays in Morecambe, Labour Councillor Margaret Pattison said: “We have had complaints from residents about car parking on the promenade. Recently, there was a bus from

"Windermere. It was there all night and the lights were on [inside]. I’m worried that people are staying the whole night and sleeping on the prom.”

An officer briefing note said: “The Council has received numerous concerns over a period of time about the longer term and overnight parking of campervans on Morecambe promenade.

“The parking of vehicles more generally in Morecambe is a key element of delivering Eden Project Morecambe.

“There will be a Parking Strategy to be agreed for Eden Project Morecambe.

“Furthermore the wider area of central Morecambe and the promenade needs to be considered.

“It should be highlighted that the City Council is not the highways authority, that is Lancashire County Council.

“It is therefore essential that the County Council are involved and commit to find resolutions to the valid concerns raised.

“There have already been informal meetings held with key Officers at the County Council on such matters.”