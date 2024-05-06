Councillor appeals to identify flytipper who has dumped furniture in Morecambe back street
Liberal Democrat Councillor for Poulton on Morecambe Town Council Paul Hart said: “Does anyone know who is responsible for this disgraceful fly tip that has been left in Back Central Drive?
“For the umpteenth time last week Lancaster City Council operatives cleared Back Central Drive. One person has repaid their efforts with this.
“Lancaster City Council are giving excellent service, working really hard for us all clearing fly tips, and it’s sickening when people behave like this.
“Any information will be useful in finding the culprit. It doesn’t have to be the resident of the property nearest to it that did this. It could have been carried from another house.
"Does anyone have any CCTV footage? Do you recognise the furniture?
“Someone must know something.
“Please telephone, in the strictest confidence, to Lancaster City Council on 01524 582491.”