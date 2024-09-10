Council used bailiffs 2,560 times to collect debts from Lancaster and Morecambe residents

Newly released figures from National Debtline and the Centre for Social Justice have revealed that Lancaster City Council referred 2,560 debts to bailiffs in 2022/23.

National Debtline, the free debt advice service run by charity the Money Advice Trust, has written to the Leader of Lancaster City Council urging the council to commit to improve the

way it collects council tax arrears and other debts.

Lancaster City Council figures, revealed in response to a Freedom of Information request, show the authority referred 2,560 debts to bailiffs in the 2022/23 financial year – a -34% decrease on pre-pandemic levels in 2018/19.

The charity says that bailiff use remains too high, with action needed to improve collection practices so that fewer debts are sent to bailiffs in the first place.

Bailiffs, known officially as enforcement agents, have the right to visit a property and can remove and sell goods to repay certain debts, including council tax arrears, parking penalty charge notices and other debts.

Steve Vaid, chief executive of the Money Advice Trust, the charity that runs National Debtline, said: “Local authorities remain under significant financial pressure and council tax plays a crucial role in funding vital local services.

“Facing bailiff action, however, can be a distressing experience and risks pushing people already struggling into deeper financial difficulty. Bailiffs should only ever be used as a last resort.

“The fact Lancaster City Council has decreased its use of bailiffs to collect debts is welcome, but there is still more to be done to improve debt collection practices for the benefit of both people in difficulty and councils. We have written to the Leader to set out simple steps they can take to improve the way the council collects debts it is owed.

“We are also calling on the new government to support Lancaster City Council and other councils by introducing ring-fenced funding to enable all local authorities to provide 100 percent Council Tax Support to households on the lowest incomes.

“I would urge anyone in Lancaster struggling with their finances to get in touch with National Debtline as soon as possible. Our expert advisers provide free, impartial support and can help residents make a plan whatever their circumstances.”

National Debtline offers free, independent debt advice on 0808 808 4000 or at https://nationaldebtline.org/

Councillor Tim Hamilton-Cox, cabinet member with responsibility for finance and resources, said: “The vast majority of cases of non-payment of Council Tax are resolved by customers talking to us about any difficulties they may be facing.

“We employ a specialist debt insight officer whose duties include identifying and assisting vulnerable customers to avoid recovery action, such as developing flexible and affordable options for repayment.

“Lancaster City Council is also one of only a handful of local authorities in the country to provide up to 100% council tax support, which means the most financially vulnerable in our community are not charged any Council Tax at all.

“The council does, however, have a duty to collect Council Tax as this is how we pay for essential public services.

"Non-payment increases the burden on other taxpayers and in the absence of a suitable payment agreement, some cases may be sent to enforcement agents to collect the debt.

“The council works with companies to identify which customers can pay and which are in financial difficulties and takes a tailored approach to recovery. These enforcement agents are regulated to ensure that debtors are treated fairly and also operate their own specialist welfare teams.

“We would encourage anyone who is struggling to pay their Council Tax to come and talk to us because we want to help."

Anyone who is worried about a Council Tax debt can contact the council to discuss this on 01524 582900, 10am until 4pm from Monday to Friday, except on Wednesdays which are 1pm to 4pm, or by emailing [email protected] and including their Council Tax reference number, name and address.