Council urges Lancaster Supa Skips owners to sort eyesore site eight months after massive fire

Lancaster City Council has reassured residents it is continuing to monitor the former Supa Skips building where a major fire broke out last year.

The council says it has written to the owners asking them to address the condition of the site at Lancaster’s Lune Industrial Estate following the blaze in December which took weeks to dampen down and manage.

A multi-agency approach to deal with the incident included the city council.

"Although the city council does not have any direct responsibility for the privately owned site, it quickly recognised that a swift resolution was needed for the sake of residents, businesses and to protect the environment,” said a council spokesperson.

A fire at the former Supa Skips building broke out in December. Picture: Lancaster City Council.

As a result, the council agreed to contribute a total of £1.4 million to help Lancashire Fire and Rescue gain access to the seat of the fire by paying to demolish part of the building.

This allowed firefighters to put out the blaze, for waste to be removed and the risk of the fire reoccurring reduced.

The council was later able to recoup £764,916 from the Government following a period of intense lobbying.

Eight months on and the site appears to be largely untouched since emergency services declared the fire to be extinguished, and the council has written to the owners to remind them they have a responsibility to ensure the site is safe.

The fire at the Supa Skips site in Lancaster was finally extinguished after more than three weeks.

Coun Phillip Black, leader of Lancaster City Council, said: “Although the emergency phase of the incident is over, it is important that people know we continue to put pressure on the owners to live up to their responsibilities. They have a duty to ensure that their site is safely maintained and that there are no potential risks to the community.

“In addition to reminding them about their obligations we have requested a meeting to discuss matters further, with a view to finding out more about their plans for the long-term future of the building.”

The council has also provided further details of air quality results taken during the fire.

Smoke billowing from the Supa Skips site.

Air sensors enabled the council to monitor concentrations of particulate matter PM10 and PM2.5, air pollutants harmful to health. In consultation with experts from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), limits for exposure to particulate matter for residents’ safety were set.

These limits were 100 µg/m3 for PM10, and 70 µg/m3 for PM2.5, averaged over an eight-hour period. Particulate matter is a common air pollutant and consists of very small particles found in dust and smoke. The particles have a diameter of less than 10 micrometres (PM10), 2.5 micrometres (PM2.5) or even smaller.

As the monitors produced real-time data, minute-by-minute updates were available, meaning the council and the UKHSA could be notified of a risk immediately if the limit exceeded.

The particulate matter reached the limit set over an eight-hour period just once, on December 13, but the council says this rapidly dropped in the following eight-hour period from 103 µg/m3 of PM10 to 46 µg/m3.

A spokesperson added: “With changing weather and wind directions, the smoke plume regularly changed direction meaning that no area had been subjected to the smoke for extended periods of time – significantly decreasing risks to health.”

Monitoring began as soon as the fire broke out and continued throughout the incident.