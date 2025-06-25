Council tax scam email warning from Lancaster City Council

Lancaster City Council are warning about a scam council tax email that has been reported.

A spokesman for Lancaster City Council said: “Beware! A scam Council Tax email addressed from the 'County Taxation Authority' has been reported.

“We will only send you emails addressed from [email protected] or [email protected].

"If in doubt, look at the example messages on the website at https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/council-tax/voice-text-and-email-messaging”

