Council tax scam email warning from Lancaster City Council
Lancaster City Council are warning about a scam email about council tax that has been reported.
A spokesman for Lancaster City Council said: “Beware! A scam Council Tax email addressed from the 'County Taxation Authority' has been reported.
“We will only send you emails addressed from [email protected] or [email protected].
"If in doubt, look at the example messages on the website at https://www.lancaster.gov.uk/council-tax/voice-text-and-email-messaging”
An email scam is a fraudulent attempt to deceive individuals through email, often aiming to steal personal information, financial details, or money.