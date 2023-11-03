Council takes action to secure flagship Lancaster building left to rot by the owners
Council contractors moved in to install shutters and board up openings on Alexandra Hall at the top of Penny Street.
The property, built in 1902 and known to many as the former Revolution Bar, has been empty since 2014.
Urgent Work Notices had been issued asking the owner to take specific steps to make the building watertight after a number of windows were unlawfully removed.
Despite this, and numerous further requests and enforcement notices, the building was left insecure and at risk of dilapidation.
The council will now seek to recover the costs associated with carrying out the works.
Coun Sandra Thornberry, council planning committee chair, said: "Alexandra Hall is a listed building and the gateway to Lancaster from the north.
“By removing the windows and leaving the interior open to the elements, the building was at real risk of serious decay, particularly with winter coming soon.
"Property owners, particularly those of listed and historic buildings, have a duty to maintain their buildings.
"This case should send out a strong message that the council will step in, if necessary, where they fail to live up to this duty, and seek to recover the costs.”
Lancaster Civic Vision had also raised concerns about the state of the building saying it was one of a number of city centre buildings, mostly under the ownership of local property developers, which were "being neglected and allowed to fall into dereliction without realistic proposals being put forward to the city council for their development".