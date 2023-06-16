Council in bid to track down flytippers who used lane in Morecambe as dumping ground
The large fly-tip was discovered on Tuesday and reported to Lancaster City Council.
A spokesman for Lancaster City Council said: “Does any of this belong to you? Perhaps it’s the remnants of building work you've recently completed and you thought you'd hired a legitimate waste carrier to take it away.
"This case of fly-tipping was found on Moss Lane, Heaton-with-Oxcliffe on Tuesday.
“Anyone with information which might lead to those responsible being caught should contact our enforcement team - 01524 582935 or email [email protected] (quoting reference APP 320543).
“All information provided will be held in the strictest confidence.”