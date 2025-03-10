Council condemn ‘flytipped bottles of urine’ dumped at North Yorkshire beauty spot

Bottles of urine in bags for life were dumped at a North Yorkshire beauty spot.

Bottles of urine in bags for life were dumped in the Yorkshire Dales National Park near Ingleton.

The bottles of urine were dumped sometime over the weekend of March 1 and 2 at Storrs Common near Ingleton.

Storrs Common is an open area of land outside the village of Ingleton and lies just inside the boundary of the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for managing our environment, Cllr Greg White, said: “We strongly condemn this type of fly-tipping on any area of land but especially an area of outstanding beauty.

“Our waste and street scene team have cleared and safely disposed of the items from what is believed to be common land.

“We understand the public concern and remain committed to protecting our local environment.” For information on fly-tipping and how to report it visit https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/environment-and-neighbourhoods/fly-tipping