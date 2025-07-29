Council apologises for ‘inconvenience’ after Lancaster bin collections missed

Lancaster City Council have explained why bins weren’t emptied on a Lancaster street.

The Lancaster Guardian was contacted by a resident living in the over 55s scheme on Morley Close in Lancaster about the bins not being emptied for three weeks.

The tenant said: “The council are treating us disgracefully and haven’t emptied the normal bin for three weeks. It has been reported several times and met with one excuse after another.

"The bins are smelly with maggots. People on the close are ill, one man is 92, one man is dying and having pallative care, there are people with limbs missing. I think its a disgrace that we should be treated like this.”

Lancaster City Council has apologised after some bin collections were missed.

A Lancaster City Council spokesperson said: “Due to access restrictions caused by parked cars, our crews could not collect household waste from Morley Close on Monday, July 21, and unforeseen operational issues has further delayed collections.

“On Monday, July 28, our crews completed collections by using a smaller refuse collection vehicle that they will use from now on to prevent further issues.

"This will require changes to collections from Mondays to Wednesdays, which will be communicated to residents, along with updated collections calendars.

“We take pride in our work and apologise for any inconvenience caused to our residents.”