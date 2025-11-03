Corrupt Lancaster prison worker jailed after supplying drugs to inmate

A mental health counsellor working within HMP Lancaster Farms has been sentenced at Bolton Crown Court following an investigation led by the North West Regional Prison Anti-Corruption Unit.

Carrie Yih, 47, of Rawcliffe Avenue, Bolton was jailed for 10 months after pleading guilty to misconduct in a public office, concerned in the supply of Class C controlled drugs – Anabolic Steroids and concerned in the supply of Class C controlled drugs – Pregabalin tablets.

The offences relate to Yih's conduct while working as a mental health counsellor at HMP Lancaster Farms, where she formed an inappropriate relationship with a prisoner.

Despite receiving counter-corruption training, Yih engaged in sexually explicit communications with the prisoner, both during and after his time in custody, and facilitated the supply of controlled drugs at his request.

HMP Lancaster Farms where Carrie Yih worked.placeholder image
HMP Lancaster Farms where Carrie Yih worked.

On March 1 2023, North West Regional Organised Crime Unit officers executed a search warrant at Yih’s home address.

She was arrested and found in possession of a bottle of suspected anabolic steroids, a blister pack of pregabalin tablets, syringes and needles, personal items belonging to the prisoner, including bank cards and a leisure resort booking form linked to a suspected weekend away with the prisoner.

Yih attempted to discard a carrier bag containing the prisoner's belongings into a neighbour’s garden as officers arrived.

Detective Inspector Brian Morley said: “Today’s sentencing reflects the seriousness of breaching professional boundaries and facilitating criminal activity within a custodial setting.

"Here at the NWROCU, we remain committed to identifying and disrupting corruption within the prison estate and safeguarding the integrity of public service roles."

