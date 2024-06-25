Coroner in search for family of Sunderland man whose sister is believed to live in Lancaster
A coroner’s officer has appealed for help to trace the family of a Sunderland man whose sister could be living in Lancaster.
Eighty-three-year-old George Turnbull passed away at his care home on June 22.
Friends have said he had two sisters, both of whom live outside the area, and with whom he has not been in touch for around 30 years.
It is believed one may live in the Suffolk area and the other in Lancaster. There may be other family members locally but there is no further information available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Coroner’s Officer Andrew Weighill at Sunderland City Hall on 0191 561 7841, email [email protected]
