Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A coroner’s officer has appealed for help to trace the family of a Sunderland man whose sister could be living in Lancaster.

Eighty-three-year-old George Turnbull passed away at his care home on June 22.

Friends have said he had two sisters, both of whom live outside the area, and with whom he has not been in touch for around 30 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is believed one may live in the Suffolk area and the other in Lancaster. There may be other family members locally but there is no further information available.