Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Hollyoaks star Helen Longworth joins Morecambe Baylight ‘24 festival team

Helen Longworth’s TV appearances include Hollyoaks, Heartbeat, Emmerdale, Coronation Street and Doctors and she plays the role of Hannah Riley in the radio show The Archers.

Helen Longworth said about being part of the Morecambe light festival: “In these times where so many people are struggling, be it emotionally, financially or even just at this time of year, it's so important to have community events to look forward to like Baylight24.

"In a similar way to the Vintage by The Sea weekend, if these events are well supported they become a rolling stone and bring so much positivity and light to everyone's life over the years.

Actress Helen Longworth has joined the Morecambe Baylight' 24 team.

“I was enlisted to help with the project as volunteer co-ordinator by friend, Victoria Muir and myself and the whole team are absolutely thrilled by the number of volunteers we have had.

"We genuinely could not put on this event without them.

"Some are seasoned volunteers whilst others are new to the area and seeing it as a way of making friends and connections. I just can't wait to see the installations now.

"It's going to be amazing!”

Baylight ’24 runs from Thursday February 15 to Saturday February 17.

There are three nights of stunning light art installations, a community parade, music, drumming, dancing and street food/drink vendors on Morecambe Promenade.