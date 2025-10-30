Coronation Street actors reading short stories at Lancaster’s Gregson

Coronation Street actors will be reading short stories set on the coast at Lancaster’s The Gregson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Border Readers is an association of regionally based professional actors who have been presenting live audio events in libraries, art centres, galleries, hostelries, village halls, theatres, pubs and historic houses across the northern English border counties since 2018.

The actor/readers are particularly delighted to be making their debut at the Gregson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roberta Kerr and Helen Longworth who have had roles in Coronation Street, and Stephen Tomlin, have strong associations with Lancaster’s cultural life and all three were involved in the Demi-paradise Shakespeare and Deck the Hall Christmas shows staged at Shire Hall Lancaster Castle between 2000 – 2016 as well as appearing in various Dukes Theatre productions down the years.

From left: Roberta Kerr, Stephen Tomlin and Helen Longworth who are reading short stories at Lancaster's Gregson Centre.

Shore Lines consists of four contemporary short stories in different genres, from crime to romance and the supernatural, all with coastal locations.

Two of them - The Weather Gleam by Tony Glover and Touch and Go by Jo Scott – have been specially commissioned and play out against the distinctive backdrops of Lindisfarne and Amble harbour respectively.

The other two powerful narratives - Mud by Ann Cleeves and Crossing the Bar by Linda Cracknell – are set on the estuaries of the Taw and Torridge rivers in north Devon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Border Readers present ‘Shore Lines’ at The Gregson Centre, Lancaster on Wednesday November 19 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are available in person at The Gregson; online at https://gregson.co.uk/ or call 01524 849959.

More on writers, stories and readers at https://stephentomlin.co.uk/borderreaders/