Cop-turned-comedian who has 'a face for radio’ brings stand up tour to Lancaster

Join BBC Radio 4’s cop-turned-comedian Alfie Moore for his latest stand-up tour show coming to Lancaster in October.
By Michelle Blade
Published 10th Aug 2023, 14:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 14:43 BST

Somewhere in a parallel universe little Alfie’s natural comedic performance skills were recognised by his doting parents who encouraged and developed his blossoming talent.

After several years as a stage school brat Alfie’s angelic face was launched onto stage and screen and the rest is history.

Meanwhile, in this universe Alfie Moore was told to stop messing about in class before being ‘encouraged’ into the grinding, grimy world of an apprenticeship in the Sheffield steelworks.

BBC Radio presenter Alfie Moore is coming to Lancaster Grand Theatre on Saturday, October 14.BBC Radio presenter Alfie Moore is coming to Lancaster Grand Theatre on Saturday, October 14.
BBC Radio presenter Alfie Moore is coming to Lancaster Grand Theatre on Saturday, October 14.
When recession hit he traded steel for copper by joining Humberside Police.

In his 40s the two universes collided when Alfie made a bid for showbiz success - but unfortunately 30 years of shift-work and being punched in the face quite a lot, had left him with ‘a face for radio’.

A face not so much ‘lived in’ as inhabited by a settlement of squatters with little regard to property maintenance and repair.

This is the true story of ‘Fair Cop’ Alfie’s big plan to transition from the BBC radio waves to TV star.

Could it be done? Or had Father Time decided that his time had passed?

“…offbeat, revealing and very funny” Daily Mail

“…thoroughly engaging, endlessly funny. His charisma shines through as bright and colourful as a twirling blue light. Mature Times

Tickets for the show which starts at 7.30pm on Saturday, October 14, are £20, concession £18, box for two people £50.

Contact Lancaster Grand Theatre Box Office on 01524 64695 or book online at https://lancastergrand.co.uk/

Age Restriction: 14+yrs.

