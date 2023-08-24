Robin, Richard, Simon and Michael Miller submitted the application for Arnside Chip Shop, on The Promenade, for consumption of booze on and off the premises, seven days a week, between the hours of noon and 9.30pm.

In addition, the applicants were hoping to be open to the public, seven days a week, between 10am and 10pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Concerns had been raised from objectors in a number of areas including problem drinking, public nuisance, crime and disorder and public safety.

Arnside chippy can now serve alcohol with fish and chips.

Local residents Alison and John Mansfield, who live next door to the chip shop, objected to the proposal.

In a representation to Westmorland and Furness Council they said: “We were the landlords of a cafe called ‘Arnside Bore’ which was below us, which chose to serve alcohol for takeaway and drinking outside the cafe and customers used to sit around outside causing dreadful problems with rowdiness and excessive noise till late into the evening.

"We are a quiet residential area with older people and I have no objection to Mr Miller having a table licence for consumption of alcohol within his cafe whilst people are eating in but the ‘takeaway’ element could cause unforeseen problems.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In another objection to the proposal Linda and Peter Hindle said: “The chip shop is situated next to Ashleigh Court where the majority of residents are elderly.

"If customers have purchased drink from the premises they could congregate in and around the seating areas and benches resulting in noise and litter.”

In the application the Millers said: “We are a busy fish and chip shop takeaway and café that has not reopened since being closed during Covid.

“We are looking to relaunch the café whilst offering a more relaxed feel and offering a better selection of drinks such as speciality coffees and alcohol.

"We also understand that people do go and buy drinks from the local shops to have with their takeaway, so would be looking to offer a takeaway (sealed containers) option as well.”