Controversial plans to bring 251 new homes to Garstang get the green light
The properties will be built on land between Nateby Crossing Lane and the A6 in Garstang by Story Homes and Jones Homes. Story Homes will deliver 133 properties, Jones will build 118 and 75 of them will be affordable.
As a condition of the new scheme, the two developers will spend £2.8m on community projects.
This includes contributions towards transport and local highways improvements and primary and secondary education.
Pedestrian footways, crossings and bus stops will also be upgraded.
Martin Nugent, North West head of land and planning at Story Homes, said: “We’re delighted that Wyre Borough Council has approved our application.
“The properties at this development have been designed with sustainability and energy efficiency in mind, with internal layouts that offer modern, open plan living spaces and exterior design details that will create unique street scenes.”
The news will not come as a delight to Garstang Town Council and Cabus Parish Council however, who had voiced concerns about plans to build 251 new homes in the area. The town council was worried about the impact on highway safety and traffic issues, play facilities, affordable housing, drainage and contaminated land.
Cabus Parish Council said it was concerned about encroachment west of the A6, building on green fields, the impact of increasing the local population and more car ownership. Around 100 public objections were also raised about potential traffic problems, drainage issues, – particularly from the Ainspool watercourse – pollution, the impact on the canal marinas, loss of farmland, and an alleged lack of ability of schools, nurseries, dentists and the medical centre to cope with the extra residents.
Dan Bolton, land director for Jones Homes (Lancashire), said: "We're not just building houses; we're creating quality places where people want to live."From the energy-efficient designs to the thoughtfully planned public spaces, every detail is intended to foster a sense of belonging and community.”Work will start in July.
