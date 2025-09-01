Controversial plan for 130 new homes near Torrisholme Barrow given thumbs up

A plan to build up to 130 homes on land close to Torrisholme Barrow has been given the green light.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A number of objections had been raised against it including the impact on farmland, views of a landmark hill and efforts to regenerate Morecambe.

Outline permission was being sought to build on land off Powderhouse Lane, near Russell Drive and Slyne Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The applicant is Warren Cadman of Lancaster-based Wrenman Strategic Land working with agent Dan Ingram of Stantec, based in Manchester.

The land to be developed near the Bay Gateway.

Lancaster City Council’s planning committee gave the plans a green light at a meeting today (Monday).

The plan was first submitted in late 2023 for up to 200 homes with infrastructure, access and realignment work to Slyne Road but in June this year, it was reduced to up to 130 homes.

This was in response to changes in national and local planning policy as well as addressing previous flood risk, ecology, landscape and design concerns, according to a council planning report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Full planning permission was also being sought for access to the site.

Objections came from Morecambe Town Council, Slyne-with-Hest Parish Council and Lancaster Civic Vision.

Concerns included loss of countryside, loss of views of Torrisholme Barrow, the site not being allocated for homes, access, traffic pressure on Slyne Road and Hasty Brow, poor public transport links, flooding and the impact on regenerating Morecambe.

However, support came too. Supporters said new homes are needed in the Torrisholme and Bare area especially for younger people, and affordable homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also, supporters said the site is better than some others that have been proposed in recent times for development.

Council planning officers believed the outline plan deserved approval.

In the report, they stated there would be some harm on local landscape views but this would be outweighed by need for new homes.

Landscaping and buffering could ease the visual impact, they added. The loss of farmland was also acknowledged but officers felt the losses should not be significant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regarding impact on neighbours, planning officers added: “The development will lead to a change in outlook and amenity to existing residents, though this is largely a consideration for reserved matters [to come at a later date].

"The proposed parameters plan provides sufficient opportunity to ensure new development will not significantly adversely impact the amenity of future residents.”