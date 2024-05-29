Controversial children’s care home in Heysham given green light despite objections from residents

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A house in Heysham can be used by a business as a children’s residential care home despite concerns over disturbance, parking problems and anti-social behaviour.

Planning permission has been granted to Therapeutic Care Ltd, allowing change of use of 27 Longlands Crescent, Heysham, to a children’s care home for two youngsters.

Priority will be given to children from the Lancaster district, under planning conditions.

Ten public objections were sent to Lancaster City Council and only one in support.

Blackpool-based Therapeutic Care Ltd can use a house in Longlands Crescent, Heysham, as a home for two young people requiring 24-hour care after planning permission was granted. Picture: Google Street View.

There was also a petition with 84 people’s signatures against the plan.

At the meeting this week, city council planning officer Mark Cassidy said: “This is an application for a dormer bungalow to be used for the care of two children aged 17 and under, managed with carers on-site and a manager on call. Up to five people would be there at any one time. Lancashire County Council is supportive of such facilities, which provide routine for youngsters and maintain a lifestyle which helps them move forward. It has a garden, good boundaries and space for cars.

“There is an identified need for this type of care. The overall number of people at the house would not be enough to have a significant impact on noise or disturbance. The potential impact on neighbours under these plans are not considered to be sufficient to justify refusal.

“As a planning authority, we have to consider material planning issues like the change of use and number of workers there. There will also be conditions to try to make sure, first-and-foremost, it will be people from the Lancaster district who are catered for, then from Lancashire.”

Therapeutic Care Ltd sent recent comments responding to residents’ objections. It said it has 17 care homes, was rated ‘good’ by OFSTED and at least ten children in care have come through Lancashire County Council. The Heysham site was well-suited including being in a residential area.

Coun Keith Budden said: “I have been contacted by residents over the years about applications like this. I’ve been in touch with the majority of homes in my ward. There have not been any problems or issues. We have controls and conditions. If there are issues, we have procedures to deal with them.