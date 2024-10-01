Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Councillors have approved planning permission for new security fencing at a Lancaster high school.

The new 2.4 metre high fence will now be erected around Central Lancaster High School.

Two objectors described the plan as ‘monstrous’ and ‘being subliminally reminiscent of the local prison’. Another called it an ‘eyesore’.

36 objections were received from members of the public raising the following concerns:

Central Lancaster High School. Picture from Google Street View.

*Visual impact of the fence – height, not in keeping with local environment, affecting openness.

*Used for recreation and walking, providing social and mental health benefits.

*Views over field.

*Highway visibility concerns.

*Existing fence adequate, no evidenced need.

*Effect on house prices.

*Impact on wildlife.

*Impact on trees.

*Other applications for school fencing have been refused.

In the planning document it said: “The perimeter fencing will prevent unauthorised access onto the school site and create a more secure environment for the pupils and staff. This will also enable the school to work on sport facility improvements.

"The local community consider that the site has some social value in terms of recreational activity and as a walking area and there have been multiple representations from members of the public explaining the value that they place on the use of the site in social and well-being terms.

"An enquiry was raised with Lancashire County Council regarding the ownership and use of the land, and they have confirmed that the playing field is leased to the Bay Learning Trust for a term of 125 years from Lancashire County Council.

"They also confirmed that the use of the land is a private playing field, and as such, use by the general public is unauthorised.

“As the proposal is for a boundary fence, this will not result in a loss of open space and the field will still be in use for sports and recreation.

"Additionally, there are various public green spaces within the area, such as Williamson Park and Highfield Recreation Ground as well as Claver Hill and Ridge Community Woodland.

"The fence will be green mesh which is typical of fencing to schools and sport sites, and is already used in some areas within the curtilage of the site and at other schools within the wider area.

"A number of public comments refer to the fence as 3m in height, however the proposal is for a fence that will be approx. 2.4m in height and has an open mesh design.

"Therefore, the design is considered acceptable and does not have a significant impact upon the character and appearance on the school site and wider street scene.”

John Cowper, executive headteacher of The Bay Learning Trust including Central Lancaster High School, said: “The Trust has applied for planning permission to the council for the fence as part of ongoing site security measures. As part of the planning process, residents’ views are being taken into consideration and we are happy to work this through the planning procedure.”

Councillors granted planning permission at the Planning and Regulatory meeting at Morecambe Town Hall on Monday, September 30.