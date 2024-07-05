Conservative David Morris urges his Labour successor 'to get Eden done' after his defeat in Morecambe and Lunesdale

By Debbie Butler
Published 5th Jul 2024, 11:17 BST
David Morris has wished his successor well after serving 14 years as the MP for Morecambe and Lunesdale.

The Conservative candidate lost out to Labour’s Lizzi Collinge in the General Election, with Lizzi securing 19,603 votes. David had 13,788 votes.

"I came to be the Member of Parliament 14 years ago and I leave now happy knowing I’ve left it in a better place,” said Mr Morris.

David Morris at the site of the proposed Eden Project Morecambe. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

"I sincerely wish Lizzie well and Lizzie, please get Eden done for us all. God bless you, Lizzie.”

