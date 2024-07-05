Conservative David Morris urges his Labour successor 'to get Eden done' after his defeat in Morecambe and Lunesdale
David Morris has wished his successor well after serving 14 years as the MP for Morecambe and Lunesdale.
The Conservative candidate lost out to Labour’s Lizzi Collinge in the General Election, with Lizzi securing 19,603 votes. David had 13,788 votes.
"I came to be the Member of Parliament 14 years ago and I leave now happy knowing I’ve left it in a better place,” said Mr Morris.
"I sincerely wish Lizzie well and Lizzie, please get Eden done for us all. God bless you, Lizzie.”
You can watch David’s speech following the announcement of the Morecambe and Lunesdale result at the top of this story.
