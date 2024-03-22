Concert at Lancaster Grand features songs from West End and Broadway classics

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dreamcoat Stars is back for their third UK tour bringing incredible live musical entertainment to the nation.

Experience the UK’s biggest and best night of musical smash-hits in this star-studded concert with new songs and arrangements of everyone’s favourite West End and Broadway classics, Les Misérables, We Will Rock You, Dirty Dancing, Hairspray, West Side Story, and the toe-tapping Jersey Boys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Feel the spine-tingling vocal power of four sensational singers from the global hit show Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat coming together for an unforgettable evening of musical theatre.

Dreamcoat Stars and Any Dream Will Do's Keith Jack sing the biggest musical hits of a generation.

A hand-picked selection of non-stop hits with phenomenal vocal arrangements, incredible four-part harmonies, slick choreography, and memorable stories from the star’s time in Joseph.

Grab your coat of many colours and join the Dreamcoat journey where Any Dream Will Do.

Dreamcoat Stars come to Lancaster Grand on April 14.