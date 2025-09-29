Concerns raised over changes to plans for development of former Morecambe Co-op

Concerns about potential new regeneration and housing ideas for a landmark former Co-op department store in Morecambe have been raised, including the apparent lack of any plans for community or arts space there in future.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Centenary House, on Morecambe’s Regent Road, was originally built in 1927 and extended in 1961.

The three-storey building has been largely vacant since the mid-1990s except for a ground-floor Co-op shop which operates there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regeneration options have been discussed at various Lancaster City Council meetings, along with other projects such as at Lancaster’s Mainway estate.

Concerns have been raised over changed plans for the former Co-op in Morecambe. Pic: Google. LDRS partner approved.

Some repairs and structural work were done at Centenary House last year using government cash support.

Back in 2019, a planning application was approved for offices, a cafe, work spaces and event space at Centenary House. But circumstances have changed.

Centenary House was raised again at the latest full city council meeting during questions after an update from the council leader, Green Councillor Caroline Jackson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her written report covered various buildings and land including Centenary House, Morecambe’s former Frontierland theme park site and Ryelands House in Lancaster.

Part of her written report stated: “We are tendering for a developer for Centenary House in Morecambe. And the Frontierland Board will be coming back to the cabinet with a recommendation for next steps by the end of this month.”

Labour Councillor Claire Cozler said: “Regarding the report, there seems to be no detail. The original plan for Centenary House was for some community space. We desperately need a non-religious, community space in the west end of Morecambe. We need a space for things like arts or small businesses.

“The original plan talked about art studios and maybe a micro-brewery? Now, it seems to be about residential development alone, meaning the west end will lose out again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This council administration is missing an opportunity to turn the west end into a vibrant community.”

Coun Jackson said: “I understand your concern about Centenary House and we don’t want it to continue to be empty. I remember all the hopes we had but they were based on outside funding which we have not been able to get. So changes were needed.

“We do hope to get some development for that area, which has been blighted for quite a long time.”