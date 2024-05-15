Concerns raised after complaints about campervans staying overnight on Morecambe promenade

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Visitors are sleeping overnight in campervans and other vehicles on Morecambe’s seafront rather than staying at proper campsites, councillors heard.

Concerns were raised at Lancaster City Council about the impact of overnight stays on Morecambe residents, traffic movement and overall car parking.

Worries have been raised previously including about public health issues with reports of camper van toilet waste being emptied down street drains.

Reports of overnight stays were raised when car parking for Morecambe and Lancaster was discussed at the latest full city council meeting.

Concerns have been raised after complaints about campervans staying overnight on Morecambe seafront. Picture: Robbie MacDonald LDRS.

Regarding overnight stays in Morecambe, Labour Councillor Margaret Pattison said: “We have had complaints from residents about car parking on the promenade. Recently, there was a bus from Windermere. It was there all night and the lights were on [inside]. I’m worried that people are staying the whole night and sleeping on the prom.”

Councillor Jean Parr said: “We have got a whole new strategy for Morecambe because it will include the Eden Project. Eden has not started yet but hopefully we will have a lively summer season in Morecambe this year. On-street car parking is a county council issue but we will have a look at it.”

Lib-Dem Councillor Paul Hart said: “I have to echo what Coun Pattison says. Parking is a real problem. And the vehicles are getting bigger and bigger. We need to take action.”

He also asked about Morecambe town centre parking options.

Coun Hart added: “It seems that the minimum time option in Morecambe is one hour? But can we look at options for shorter 30 minute periods? Morecambe town centre is struggling and a half-hour option could help. In Lancaster, there’s a car park near Sainsbury’s with a half-hour option.”

Coun Parr replied: “We will take a look at this but we have previously spent a lot of time looking at car parking changes.”

Regarding city council car parks, Coun Parr said income for the 2023-24 budget year was just over £3.3million and slightly higher than expected. Whilst fees were increased overall by 10 per cent, some tariffs and time periods were altered to better-address parking needs and provide a fairer tariff structure. These began last month