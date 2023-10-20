News you can trust since 1837
Concern grows over missing teenager with links to Morecambe

Police are concerned for the welfare of 19-year-old Theo Lister who has been missing for four days.
By Michelle Blade
Published 20th Oct 2023, 10:25 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 10:32 BST
Police are appealing for the whereabouts of a missing teenager with links to Morecambe. Picture from Cumbria Police.Police are appealing for the whereabouts of a missing teenager with links to Morecambe. Picture from Cumbria Police.
Police are appealing for the whereabouts of a missing teenager with links to Morecambe. Picture from Cumbria Police.

Theo was last seen in Frizington on the morning of October 16.

He is described as being white, about 6ft 6ins tall, of slim build, with short dyed blonde hair. Theo wears glasses.

Theo has links to both west Cumbria and the Morecambe area.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact Cumbria Police on 101.

Police are asking Theo to contact them on 101 if he sees this appeal.