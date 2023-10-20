Concern grows over missing teenager with links to Morecambe
Police are concerned for the welfare of 19-year-old Theo Lister who has been missing for four days.
Theo was last seen in Frizington on the morning of October 16.
He is described as being white, about 6ft 6ins tall, of slim build, with short dyed blonde hair. Theo wears glasses.
Theo has links to both west Cumbria and the Morecambe area.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact Cumbria Police on 101.
Police are asking Theo to contact them on 101 if he sees this appeal.