Police are concerned for the welfare of 19-year-old Theo Lister who has been missing for four days.

Police are appealing for the whereabouts of a missing teenager with links to Morecambe. Picture from Cumbria Police.

Theo was last seen in Frizington on the morning of October 16.

He is described as being white, about 6ft 6ins tall, of slim build, with short dyed blonde hair. Theo wears glasses.

Theo has links to both west Cumbria and the Morecambe area.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact Cumbria Police on 101.