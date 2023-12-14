News you can trust since 1837
Concern as ambulance patients continue to face delays at A&E in Lancaster

Dozens of ambulance patients faced significant delays when being handed over to A&E at Morecambe Bay hospitals in the first week of the month.
By Debbie Butler
Published 14th Dec 2023, 12:19 GMT
Updated 14th Dec 2023, 12:19 GMT
New NHS England figures show 70 patients waited between 30 and 60 minutes in an ambulance when they arrived at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary, Westmorland General and Furness General Hospitals in the week to December 3.

This meant 14% of 500 patients experienced delays – an increase from 9% during the same period in 2022. The figures cover patients for whom the handover time was known.

Meanwhile, 27 other people (5%) were forced to wait for more than an hour, and 179 handovers (36%) took between 15 and 30 minutes.

Royal Lancaster Infirmary.Royal Lancaster Infirmary.
Royal Lancaster Infirmary.

Danielle Jefferies, senior analyst at health think tank The King's Fund, said: “The combination of tight budgets, rising Covid-19 and flu cases, and industrial action make it unlikely that ambulance handovers will get below the 15-minute target this winter.

“The Government needs more long-term, big-picture thinking if it’s to truly solve the issue of ambulance handover delays.”

The NHS states trusts should complete 95% of all ambulance handovers in 30 minutes and all should be conducted in less than one hour.

But across the country, 10% of patients were held for over an hour in the week to December 3, while 17% took at least 30 minutes.

Ms Jefferies added: “Long queues of ambulances waiting to hand over outside A&E have a real impact on patient safety, patient experience and the morale of staff.

“These figures suggest there is some hope for the NHS that this winter will not be a repeat of last. However, there is no doubt this will still be a tough winter for ambulance crews and A&E staff alike.”

Jessica Morris, fellow at the Nuffield Trust, said she expects more difficult weeks ahead thanks to very high bed occupancy rates and the threat of looming strikes.

An NHS England spokesperson said: "As part of our urgent and emergency care recovery plan, we are rolling out a host of measures to both improve hospital flow, reduce ambulance handover delays further and increase the number of ambulance hours on the road, including 5,000 extra core beds to boost capacity and reduce waiting times for patients.”

