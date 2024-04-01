Community meeting for memorial garden for Heysham toddler George Hines

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The family of George Hines who died in a gas explosion in Heysham in 2021 want to create a memorial garden for him but need the public’s help.

Thousands of pounds has already been donated to a special fund for George’s forget-me-not garden and his family are now in a position to start creating his garden.

George's nanna said on the George’s Forget-Me-Not Garden Facebook page: “We are still looking for landscape gardeners, tradesmen, refreshment and volunteers.

Heysham toddler George Hines who died in a gas explosion in 2021.

“We will be holding a community meeting on April 18 at 7pm, at Morecambe’s Mazuma Stadium.

"Everyone is welcome to come and join us as we discuss what’s going on with the garden and steps going forward.

“We are also in the process of organising a day for the children in the community to get involved.

"Please keep your eyes out for this information in due course.

“For those who may not know the community garden in George’s name will be at the site of George’s family home where he sadly lost his life.